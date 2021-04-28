UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF, WHO To Provide Oxygen To India Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases - UN Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

UNICEF, WHO to Provide Oxygen to India Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) will deliver oxygen supply and other assistance to India amid a major coronavirus outbreak, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The WHO and UNICEF are procuring equipment and supplies, including 7000 oxygen concentrators and 500 devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines and personal protective kits. WHO is also helping to set up a mobile hospital," Haq said.

On Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some 2,600 staff members were redeployed to India to help the country combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian hospitals have decried a severe shortage of ventilator oxygen as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Last week, the Indian government had to ban the use of oxygen for non-medical purposes.

Related Topics

India Shortage World United Nations Mobile Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

13 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

28 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

28 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

43 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

43 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists havi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.