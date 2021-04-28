UNICEF, WHO to Provide Oxygen to India Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) will deliver oxygen supply and other assistance to India amid a major coronavirus outbreak, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The WHO and UNICEF are procuring equipment and supplies, including 7000 oxygen concentrators and 500 devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines and personal protective kits. WHO is also helping to set up a mobile hospital," Haq said.

On Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some 2,600 staff members were redeployed to India to help the country combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian hospitals have decried a severe shortage of ventilator oxygen as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Last week, the Indian government had to ban the use of oxygen for non-medical purposes.