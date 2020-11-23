UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Working With Partners To Ensure Air Delivery Of 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccines In 2021

Mon 23rd November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is conducting discussions with logistical and health partners to ensure the air delivery of 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 as part of efforts coordinated by the COVAX Facility, according to a press release published on Monday.

"To kickstart preparations, UNICEF together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), briefed major global airlines last week on the expected capacity requirements and discussed ways to transport close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. This is in addition to the 1 billion syringes that need to be transported by sea-freight," the press release read.

According to UNICEF, more than 350 logistics partners took part in the discussions, and further work is set to be undertaken to identify potential gaps in supply chains.

The agency is set to coordinate the purchase and delivery of vaccines secured through the COVAX Facility to 92 low- and middle-income countries, according to the press release.

The COVAX Facility was established by the World Health Organization, Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate the development of vaccines against the coronavirus disease and ensure that all countries across the world have equal access.

