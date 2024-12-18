UniCredit ups stake in Commerzbank on growing takeover speculation

UniCredit, Italy's second largest bank, on Wednesday said it had increased its stake in Germany's Commerzbank from 21 percent to around 28 percent amid growing speculation of an attempted buyout

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) UniCredit, Italy's second largest bank, on Wednesday said it had increased its stake in Germany's Commerzbank from 21 percent to around 28 percent amid growing speculation of an attempted buyout.

In a statement, the Italian entity said it had increased its stake through derivatives.

UniCredit said that now it had a 9.5 percent direct stake in the German lender with the remainder in derivatives.

The Italian bank had surprised markets and Berlin when in September it announced it had built a significant stake in Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender, fuelling speculation of a takeover bid.

Germany's new finance minister, Joerg Kukies, last month scolded UniCredit for acting "aggressively" and using "unfriendly methods".

In a statement, UniCredit said it "has entered into new financial instruments relating to Commerzbank shares, in line with its previously stated ambition to reach a 29.9 percent stake".

"UniCredit's overall position now totals circa 28 percent, of which 9.5 percent (is) through a direct stake and circa 18.5 percent through derivative instruments."

It added that its exposure was "almost fully hedged" and that it was displaying prudence in its approach and "providing full flexibility and optionality" as it persues what it deems "substantial value" within Commerzbank, which it said needed to be crystallised.

UniCredit said its move also reflects its "belief in Germany, its businesses and its communities, and the importance of a strong banking sector in powering Germany's economic development". It said the added investment would not affect its bid for Italian number three bank Banco BPM.

Commerzbank shares were up around 3.5 percent in early trading while UniCredit gained 1.4 percent.

A Commerzbank spokesperson meanwhile told AFP that the German firm had no comment save to say it acknowledged the development.

Commerzbank remains focused on strategy and development implementation slated to be presented on February 13, the spokesperson said.

There has been some hostility in Germany regarding UniCredit increasing its capital stake in Commerzbank -- as well as in Italy regarding its move for Banco BPM.

BPM's board of directors has judged UniCredit's 10.1 billion euros valuation as insufficient.

And the government of Giorgia Meloni has also been cool on the Banco BPM gambit, fearing it might upset the balance of power in Italy's banking sector.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has suggested Rome could block the operation by resorting to special powers in sectors the government considers strategic.