Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Aircraft 'Concern' to US National Security - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) aircraft could potentially present a threat to US national security, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

The Defense Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence will present a report to the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 25 containing the US government's assessment of UAP sightings.

"It could potentially involve safety or national security concerns," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked if these UAPs are a concern to national security.

Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has already received a brief on the report from the UAP task force.

Since 2020, there has been an increasing number of serious discussions about UAPs following the release and authentication of videos showing such phenomena encountered by US Navy pilots.

Media reports, citing US administration officials with knowledge of the report, said the UAPs are not part of a top secret US program and they cannot confirm they are alien spacecraft, however, the US intelligence community is concerned it could be Russian or Chinese hypersonic technology.