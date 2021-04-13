UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unidentified Aircraft Violated Belarusian State Border From Poland On Monday - Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Unidentified Aircraft Violated Belarusian State Border From Poland on Monday - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it detected a violation of the country's state border by an unidentified aircraft from Poland on Monday and summoned a Polish military attache over the incident.

"On April 12, 2021, at 20.

45 [17:45 GMT], the fact of a violation of the state border of Belarus in the airspace from Poland by an unidentified aircraft was recorded, which later returned to Polish territory," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The ministry summoned the Polish military attache on Tuesday.

"He was told about the need to conduct an investigation into this fact and inform the Belarusian side about its results," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland April Border From

Recent Stories

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

25 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

39 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

40 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

56 minutes ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.