Unidentified Aircraft Violated Belarusian State Border From Poland on Monday - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it detected a violation of the country's state border by an unidentified aircraft from Poland on Monday and summoned a Polish military attache over the incident.

"On April 12, 2021, at 20.

45 [17:45 GMT], the fact of a violation of the state border of Belarus in the airspace from Poland by an unidentified aircraft was recorded, which later returned to Polish territory," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The ministry summoned the Polish military attache on Tuesday.

"He was told about the need to conduct an investigation into this fact and inform the Belarusian side about its results," the ministry added.