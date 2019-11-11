UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Attackers Throw Dynamite At Venezuelan Embassy In La Paz - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Unidentified individuals attacked the Venezuelan Embassy in La Paz, striking it with dynamite, the Venezuelan envoy to Bolivia, Crisbeylee Gonzelez, said.

"People in hoods attacked the Venezuelan Embassy in Bolivia with dynamite and protected with shields. We are okay, we are safe, but someone is trying to kill us. Help us condemn this barbaric act," Gonzalez said, as quoted by the Bolivian ABI news agency.

The incident took place on Sunday following some mobilization calls throughout social media platforms for Venezuelan expats living in Bolivia to forcefully take over of the Venezuelan Embassy in La Paz.

Protests in Bolivia have been ongoing since October 20 after President Evo Morales secured a new term in the first round of presidential elections, while opposition refused to recognize the results. On Sunday, Morales resigned following the release of a preliminary report by the Organization of American States which found "grave" irregularities in the election.

