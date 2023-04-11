(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on Monday afternoon at the airport's territory of the Russian city of Belgorod that is located near the border with Ukraine, causing no major damages, an emergency services representative told Sputnik.

"The drone fell in the afternoon and slightly damaged the airport fence," the spokesperson said.

According to the representative, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified by employees of the emergency services.