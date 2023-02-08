Unidentified Earthquake Victims in Turkey Will Be Buried Within 24 Hours - Authorities

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

The Turkish authorities have decided to bury unidentified victims of the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey within 24 hours, if relatives could not be found, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Turkish authorities have decided to bury unidentified victims of the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey within 24 hours, if relatives could not be found, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning. The death toll in Turkey has reached 8,574, while another 49,133 people have been injured.

"Due to the fact that in the provinces affected by the disaster, problems may arise with the storage of the bodies of the dead.

.. in the case of those whose identity cannot be established or whose relatives have not been found, it was decided that it would be advisable to do a DNA analysis, take fingerprints and a photo after waiting for 24 hours, after which a funeral will be held in accordance with religious rites," the statement said.

The protocols will indicate the location of the grave, as well as who is buried in it.

More Stories From World

