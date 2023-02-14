(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Unidentified flying objects leaving bright lights in the sky were spotted in the city of Qiqihar in China's northern province of Heilongjiang on Monday evening, Chinese media reported.

The Global Times reported that at around 5:23 p.m. local time (09:23 GMT) on Monday, Qiqihar's residents witnessed a bunch of flying objects in the sky, leaving bright lights and then fading away, as seen on videos.

Local meteorologists stated that they had no information regarding the objects spotted and could not provide any details on what they were.

Qiqihar's air defense officials said, in turn, that there was nothing to worry about in connection with the flying objects.

On Sunday, another unidentified object was spotted flying over the waters of the coastal province of Shandong in eastern China, according to a local maritime bureau. The bureau did not specify what the flying object was, and whether it was eventually taken down.

Over the past few days, the United States and Canada have shot down a total of three high-altitude unidentified airborne objects, including one that was taken down on Saturday over Canada's Yukon territory.