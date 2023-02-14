UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Flying Objects Spotted In China's Heilongjiang Province - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Unidentified Flying Objects Spotted in China's Heilongjiang Province - Reports

Unidentified flying objects leaving bright lights in the sky were spotted in the city of Qiqihar in China's northern province of Heilongjiang on Monday evening, Chinese media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Unidentified flying objects leaving bright lights in the sky were spotted in the city of Qiqihar in China's northern province of Heilongjiang on Monday evening, Chinese media reported.

The Global Times reported that at around 5:23 p.m. local time (09:23 GMT) on Monday, Qiqihar's residents witnessed a bunch of flying objects in the sky, leaving bright lights and then fading away, as seen on videos.

Local meteorologists stated that they had no information regarding the objects spotted and could not provide any details on what they were.

Qiqihar's air defense officials said, in turn, that there was nothing to worry about in connection with the flying objects.

On Sunday, another unidentified object was spotted flying over the waters of the coastal province of Shandong in eastern China, according to a local maritime bureau. The bureau did not specify what the flying object was, and whether it was eventually taken down.

Over the past few days, the United States and Canada have shot down a total of three high-altitude unidentified airborne objects, including one that was taken down on Saturday over Canada's Yukon territory.

Related Topics

China Canada Qiqihar United States Sunday Media P

Recent Stories

World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower D ..

World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower Dependence on Countries - World ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve Macro Forecast in April

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removes 600 tons ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removes 600 tons garbage daily: CEO

2 minutes ago
 Thailand to Host First International Drills on Spa ..

Thailand to Host First International Drills on Space Operation - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Says Russian Jets Did Not ..

Polish Defense Ministry Says Russian Jets Did Not Violate Any State's Airspace o ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medic ..

Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medicines: Minister for National He ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.