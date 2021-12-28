Unidentified Foreign Nation Orders Variant F-35 Jet Version Design - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Lockheed Martin has won an almost $50 million US Navy contract to design a version or variant of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for an unspecified foreign nation, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation (of) Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer," the release said on Monday.

The Defense Department said more than three quarters of the work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas with another 14% performed at Redondo Beach in California.

Small quantities of work will be further carried out in Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), the release added.

Work on the project is scheduled to take five years and is expected to be completed in December 2026, according to the release.