Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire, Wounds Police Officer in Western Germany - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) An unidentified shooter has opened fire and injured a police officer in the western German town of Meckenheim near Bonn, the local police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, published on the Presse Portal website, the police were called in on Sunday to report a person firing chaotically on the street.

Later, the shooter fired at approaching officers, wounding one of them, who was later sent to a hospital. Eventually, the criminal sustained mortal wounds received during the shoot-out with law enforcement. There is no information about any other casualties at the moment.

The Bonn criminal police have opened an investigation into the incident. The criminal's identity and possible motives have not yet been established.