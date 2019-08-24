UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Gunmen Attack Bus With Tourist Guides Near Jordan's Petra - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:13 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Unknown gunmen opened fire on a bus with tourist guides near Jordan's historical town of Petra, media reported on Saturday citing a source in security agency.

"The unknown gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying tourist guides from the town of Wadi Musa to Petra.

No one was injured. Material damage was inflicted [on the bus]," the source was quoted a saying by the Ammon media outlet.

According to the source, the authorities have already launched an investigation into the incident.

Another security source told Sputnik that there were no passengers on the bus at the moment of the attack.

