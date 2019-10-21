UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unidentified Gunmen Attack Village In North Burkina Faso, Kill 9 People - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Unidentified Gunmen Attack Village in North Burkina Faso, Kill 9 People - Reports

Unidentified armed people attacked the village of Zoura in the northern province of Bam in Burkina Faso, killing nine people, national media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Unidentified armed people attacked the village of Zoura in the northern province of Bam in Burkina Faso, killing nine people, national media reported on Monday.

According to the AIB news agency, the attack took place late Sunday when a group of people in military uniforms and masks attacked the village before curfew.

The victims were reportedly aged between 50 and 70 years.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Bam Burkina Faso Sunday 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

IAEA Acting Chief Has Slight Lead After 2nd Vote o ..

1 minute ago

Number of Children in Poverty in Italy Tripled Ove ..

1 minute ago

Separatists Eye Football Star Guardiola for Catala ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Legislators to Take Part in Parliamentaria ..

3 minutes ago

UN Calls on Lebanese Government to Listen to Prote ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing shares tumble again as 737 MAX crisis deepe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.