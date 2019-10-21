Unidentified Gunmen Attack Village in North Burkina Faso, Kill 9 People - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Unidentified armed people attacked the village of Zoura in the northern province of Bam in Burkina Faso , killing nine people, national media reported on Monday.

According to the AIB news agency, the attack took place late Sunday when a group of people in military uniforms and masks attacked the village before curfew.

The victims were reportedly aged between 50 and 70 years.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.