Unidentified Gunmen Kill Afghan Armed Forces' Commander in Kandahar Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A commander in the Afghan armed forces was shot and killed in an attack on Monday in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar.

The attack took place at about 9:00 a.m. (04:30 GMT). The unidentified gunmen shot and killed the commander along with his guard.

The commander had been a candidate in last year's parliamentary elections.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.