UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unidentified Gunmen Kill Afghan Armed Forces' Commander In Kandahar Province

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Unidentified Gunmen Kill Afghan Armed Forces' Commander in Kandahar Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A commander in the Afghan armed forces was shot and killed in an attack on Monday in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar.

The attack took place at about 9:00 a.m. (04:30 GMT). The unidentified gunmen shot and killed the commander along with his guard.

The commander had been a candidate in last year's parliamentary elections.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kandahar

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

11 minutes ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

14 minutes ago

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

47 minutes ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

47 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.95 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

InfinixSmart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphon ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.