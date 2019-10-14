(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A local prosecutor has been killed in the central Afghan province of Ghor in an attack by unidentified gunmen, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Hai Khatibi told Sputnik on Monday.

The province's appellate court prosecutor Abdul Momin Nusrat was killed along with his brother on Sunday as they were on their way between the town of Firuzkoh and the village of Bahari.

Two employees of a local education department were also injured in the attack, according to the provincial spokesman.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for decades as the government forces fight the radical Taliban movement, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability has resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).