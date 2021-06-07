UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Intruder Entered US Embassy In Moscow, Was Detained - Diplomatic Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) An unidentified person crossed on Sunday into the territory of the US embassy in Moscow and was quickly detained and handed over to the Russian authorities, a spokesman for the embassy told RIA Novosti.

"Yesterday evening, an intruder entered the embassy compound. He was swiftly apprehended by security personnel and turned over to Russian authorities," the spokesman said.

