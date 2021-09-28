UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Man Threatens France's Potential Would-Be President From Far-Right - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) An unidentified man has threatened to kill French journalist and essayist Eric Zemmour, who is considering joining the 2022 presidential race, the Figaro newspaper reported.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, the news said. An unknown man began insulting Zemmour and shouting threats, attracting the attention of a police officer, who escorted the journalist to his car, according to Figaro.

Eric Ciotti, a member of the French parliament and candidate for the primaries from the right, condemned the attack and expressed support for Zemmour.

"Violence in a democracy is unacceptable. None of those involved in political life can be threatened for their ideas," Ciotti tweeted.

Zemmour himself, commenting on the situation on Twitter, said that it was "daily life of many Frenchmen."

The journalist is yet to officially announce his decision to run for the presidential election in France next April. However, he has been recently involved in political debates and is often interviewed by media as a potential candidate. He mainly speaks on the topic of migration, with many of his statements being controversial and criticized as racist.

