UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Man Threatens To Detonate Grenade Inside Ukrainian Cabinet Building - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

An unidentified man entered the building housing the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers in Kiev and is threatening to detonate a grenade there, Ukraine-24 broadcaster reported on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) An unidentified man entered the building housing the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers in Kiev and is threatening to detonate a grenade there, Ukraine-24 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The man acted aggressively and said he "will not get out of here alive," according to the broadcaster.

