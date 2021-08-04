- Home
- World
- News
- Unidentified Man Threatens to Detonate Grenade Inside Ukrainian Cabinet Building - Reports
Unidentified Man Threatens To Detonate Grenade Inside Ukrainian Cabinet Building - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:17 PM
An unidentified man entered the building housing the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers in Kiev and is threatening to detonate a grenade there, Ukraine-24 broadcaster reported on Wednesday
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) An unidentified man entered the building housing the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers in Kiev and is threatening to detonate a grenade there, Ukraine-24 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
The man acted aggressively and said he "will not get out of here alive," according to the broadcaster.