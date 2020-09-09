Unidentified Masked Persons Enter House of Belarus Opposition Figure Kolesnikova in Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

Unidentified men wearing civilian clothes and masks have entered the house of a member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition coordination council Maria Kolesnikova on Independence Avenue in central Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Unidentified men wearing civilian clothes and masks have entered the house of a member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition coordination council Maria Kolesnikova on Independence Avenue in central Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The men have restricted access to the house without explaining reasons. Answering a correspondent's question, they said that they were representatives of the security forces, adding that "investigative procedures" were being carried out in Kolesnikova's apartment. They also refused to comment on the nature of their actions.

Earlier in the day, unidentified persons carrying out searches in the headquarters of the team of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko did not allow police officers to enter the building, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Also on Wednesday, a senior member of the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition, Maksim Znak, was detained as part of the criminal case into calls for a coup.

On Monday, the Belarusian authorities detained Kolesnikova while she was trying to enter Ukraine. Two other opposition figures - Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov - have managed to flee Belarus.

The opposition coordination council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the presidential election held on August 9. State prosecutors launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution.