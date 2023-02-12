UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Canada Was Unmanned, White House Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The unidentified object that was flying over northern Canada and that was later downed by a US fighter aircraft had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned, the White House says.

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon after he ordered the take down. Trudeau said that he discussed the incident with US President Joe Biden.

"Earlier today, President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau on the unidentified, unmanned object in North American air space. The object was closely tracked and monitored by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the last 24 hours and the President has been continually briefed by his national security team since the object was detected," the White House said in a Saturday statement.

The White House confirmed that the object was shot down in Canadian territory by a US F-22 aircraft.

"Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of their militaries, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau authorized it to be taken down. President Biden authorized US fighter aircraft assigned to NORAD to conduct the operation and a US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory in close coordination with Canadian authorities," the White House said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a Saturday statement that NORAD first detected the object over Alaska late on Friday evening and it was first monitored by two F-22 aircraft over US airspace and was then tracked in Canadian airspace. A US F-22 aircraft shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X missile following close coordination between US and Canadian authorities, including a Saturday call between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Ryder said.

