Unidentified People Shot Dead Ruptly Stringer Near His House In Yemen - RT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:59 PM
"In Yemen, unidentified people shot dead Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety near his house in Aden. He sometimes made stories for Ruptly and also worked for other agencies. Nabil is survived by three children and pregnant wife," it said.