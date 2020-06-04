Unidentified People Shot Dead Ruptly Stringer Near His House in Yemen - RT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Unidentified people shot dead Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety in Yemen near his home, RT broadcaster said on Telegram

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Unidentified people shot dead Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety in Yemen near his home, RT broadcaster said on Telegram.

"In Yemen, unidentified people shot dead Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety near his house in Aden. He sometimes made stories for Ruptly and also worked for other agencies. Nabil is survived by three children and pregnant wife," it said.