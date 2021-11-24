UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car Of Mayor Of France's Briancon On Fire

Arnaud Murgia, the mayor of the French city of Briancon, said on Wednesday that his car was completely burned out overnight by unknown criminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Arnaud Murgia, the mayor of the French city of Briancon, said on Wednesday that his car was completely burned out overnight by unknown criminals.

"That night, my personal vehicle, parked at home, was set on fire and burned to the ground.

Thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, whom I thank, the fire did not spread to the building," Murgia tweeted.

The incident came three days after the same episodes occurred in the "technical services" of the city administration, where two cars were also burned down, he added in a follow-up tweet.

There have been no reports of injuries after the incident, which is still being investigated.

