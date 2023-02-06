Unidentified Person Crosses Israeli Border Into Lebanon - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) An unidentified individual has crossed the Israeli border into Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed.

"An unknown man crossed the border fence from Israel to Lebanon earlier today (Sunday)," the IDF said on Telegram late on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the IDF said that Israel's Iron Dome air defense system had intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, the intercepted aircraft was a suspected drone. The Jerusalem Post said that the interception came after reports of an explosion in the city of Sderot.

On October 11, 2022, Lebanon and Israel reached a deal on a US-mediated draft agreement on the demarcation of the maritime border, thus ending a decades-old dispute. The deal has opened the way for offshore oil and gas exploration.