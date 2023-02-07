UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Person Enters Air Base That Houses US President's Plane In Maryland - JBA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Unidentified Person Enters Air Base That Houses US President's Plane in Maryland - JBA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) An unknown person entered the air base in the US state of Maryland, where the presidential aircraft Air Force One is stationed, Joint Base Andrews (JBA) said on Tuesday.

Joint Base Andrews is a military facility located in Prince George's County, Maryland, and owned by the US air force. The base is widely known for serving as the home base of two Boeing VC-25 aircraft which have the call sign Air Force One while the US president is on board.

"At around 11:30 a.m. today (16:30 GMT), Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area.

A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, and law enforcement is investigating the incident," JBA said on Twitter.

According to the statement, no one was injured in the incident and no property was damaged.

This is not the first case of an unauthorized entry into the base. In March 2022, two people in a car tried to break into the air base, when Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of US officials were there. As a result, one armed man was detained.

