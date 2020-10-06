UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Persons Seize Kyrgyzaltyn's Gold Refinery In Kara-Balta - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

Unidentified Persons Seize Kyrgyzaltyn's Gold Refinery in Kara-Balta - Reports

Unknown persons seized Kyrgyzaltyn's only gold refinery in Kara-Balt, local news agency 24.kg reported, citing the company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Unknown persons seized Kyrgyzaltyn's only gold refinery in Kara-Balt, local news agency 24.kg reported, citing the company.

Several dozen people entered the territory of the enterprise in the afternoon.

It is not known what demands were made and the supporters of which party these people represent, the agency said.

Now, Kyrgyzaltyn has no communication with the refinery, it said.

The company confirmed the reports.

Earlier in the day, unknown people were trying to break into the building of Kyrgyzaltyn, the country's largest gold miner.

