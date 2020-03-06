The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) would be glad to welcome Canada back to the organization and has already started talking to Ottawa about this, UNIDO's Director of External Relations Kai Bethke told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) would be glad to welcome Canada back to the organization and has already started talking to Ottawa about this, UNIDO's Director of External Relations Kai Bethke told Sputnik.

UNIDO is a specialized UN agency tasked with promotion of inclusive and sustainable industrial development worldwide, specifically in the underdeveloped and developing nations. Canada left the organization in 1993 in order to cut expenses. Many other leading donor-nations such as Australia, Belgium, Denmark, have also left the UN agency.

"We are actually at this very moment re-engaging with the actual government on rejoining .

.. The issue is that UNIDO, when Canada left, is not what it is today actually. We focus on very different elements in our cooperation, in earlier times we have been in service for big factories and chimneys and steel works, that is not our task anymore, our task is pretty much along with governments to focus on economic empowerment of people, specifically women of small business industries, and in times of climate change very much so conscious about climate change impact of industry in doing this," Bethke said.

In 2019, Bethke penned an article calling on Canada to resume its membership in the agency, saying that UNIDO's goals very much align with Ottawa policy on international assistance.