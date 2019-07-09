(@FahadShabbir)

Li Yong, the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), told Sputnik in an interview that African continent and its industrial development remained the major focus of the organization's work and required more financing for various projects, including in the seven African countries UNIDO is currently active in

The UNIDO African program was launched in 2014, with two countries, namely Ethiopia and Senegal, participating in its pilot projects. Now UNIDO, which helps its members to develop industry and infrastructure with a focus on innovation, is present in five more African countries Egypt, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Zambia and Rwanda.

According to Li, the organization's efforts are focused on the African continent because it is home to the largest number of the least developed countries at least two thirds of the world's total number.

"For this group of countries industrial level is really low and the capacity for moving ahead, for job creation is very low ... We support the African countries with a kind of innovative approach. Our traditional way is focusing on peace projects, and now we look on how to support those countries with industrial strategy, in other words how to support the whole sectors' development," Li said.

Li said that in implementing its projects in Africa, the organization faced certain challenges, specifically military actions and demands put forward by the countries' leaders.

The UNIDO director general added that despite his organization's focus on Africa, it did not overlook other regions and also worked in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan and Peru.

"But of course we look at the different needs of the different continents. In Asia, we look at the next generation of the industrial parks, how to meet the challenge of the middle-income countries trap. We'd like to connect it to the global value chain, and [show] how to explore the potential ... So every region has its own needs. While having a very important focus on Africa, we also look at the other regions' needs," Li indicated.

Li highlighted the crucial role of financing for moving forward projects in the region and went to speak about partner organizations that also help attracting financial resources to the continent.

"We also try to attract additional financial resources from the development institutions through the World Bank, African Development Bank, regional development bank and private financing, FDIs [foreign direct investments], which is so precious for industrial development for those countries, especially African countries to move ahead," Li said.

The UNIDO's plan lies in giving an impetus to African countries to start developing, after which "they will generate more income to support this process themselves," Li added.

He cited several examples of the projects UNIDO has been involved in that already started generating jobs and boosting domestic production.

"Senegal is one example. We have them built Diamniadio industrial park and developed investment law to attract FDI. Now Diamniadio industrial park attracted seven companies. Another two industrial parks are under development. By 2021, at least 30,000 jobs will be created by industrial park itself," he explained.

Ethiopia, in turn, already has ongoing projects in agriculture, textile and leather production sectors that were launched with UNIDO's support and eyes developing projects in more areas.

"Early piloting country, Ethiopia, is also looking at light manufacturing and pharmaceutical chemical industry, those are additional requirements by the government. We believe it's a right direction � really expanding their strategy," Li opined.

Morocco was the last country in which UNIDO launched its program for country partnership (PCP).

"In Morocco, we just signed PCP strategy, within which we agreed for the e-commerce, digitizing circular economy, resource and energy efficiency, new industrial revolution, smart manufacturing," Li stated.

At the same time, the UNIDO director general named at least three challenges the body was facing in its work, namely the lack of coordination between the ministries within one country, the public-private business relations, and the lack of financing.

Li added that Russia was a good partner of the organization, supporting its projects worldwide, including those in Africa.

"Russia is an important member of UNIDO, it supports us financially and with policy guidance. In particular, in recent years Russia [has] contributed $2.6 million as a voluntary contribution every year to support the projects in the region and also in Africa, like Ethiopia," the director general said.

Li is currently in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg where he will take part in the three-day Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit, which is set to begin on Tuesday.