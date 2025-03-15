Unification Church Faces Dissolution In Japan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Unification Church has come under intense scrutiny in Japan since a former prime minister was assassinated, but it could soon fall even further from grace.
Authorities said in October 2023 they were seeking to dissolve the influential sect, founded in South Korea and nicknamed the "Moonies" after its late founder, Sun Myung Moon.
The church is accused of pressuring followers into making life-ruining donations, and blamed for child neglect among its members -- although it has denied any wrongdoing.
Now a court order is expected to strip the group of legal recognition as early as this month, major Japanese media outlets reported.
The dissolution would remove the church's tax-exempt status while branding the organisation a harmful entity.
Former prime minister Shinzo Abe -- Japan's longest-serving leader -- was shot dead on the campaign trail in 2022, allegedly by a man who resented the Unification Church.
Investigations after Abe's murder revealed close ties between the sect and many conservative ruling-party lawmakers, leading to the resignation of four ministers.
Even after its dissolution, the Unification Church could continue religious practices, said lawyer Katsuomi Abe.
But "its reputation will decline, and the number of followers will decrease", said Abe, who represents former believers seeking compensation after making huge donations.
The amount donated by Japanese members over the decades has been estimated by some at hundreds of millions of US Dollars or more.
Since 2023, nearly 200 people have demanded compensation of 5.7 billion Yen ($38.5 million) in total, according to Abe and other lawyers.
"I don't think any other organisation has caused such damage" to Japanese society, he told AFP.
