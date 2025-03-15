Open Menu

Unification Church Faces Dissolution In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Unification Church faces dissolution in Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Unification Church has come under intense scrutiny in Japan since a former prime minister was assassinated, but it could soon fall even further from grace.

Authorities said in October 2023 they were seeking to dissolve the influential sect, founded in South Korea and nicknamed the "Moonies" after its late founder, Sun Myung Moon.

The church is accused of pressuring followers into making life-ruining donations, and blamed for child neglect among its members -- although it has denied any wrongdoing.

Now a court order is expected to strip the group of legal recognition as early as this month, major Japanese media outlets reported.

The dissolution would remove the church's tax-exempt status while branding the organisation a harmful entity.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe -- Japan's longest-serving leader -- was shot dead on the campaign trail in 2022, allegedly by a man who resented the Unification Church.

Investigations after Abe's murder revealed close ties between the sect and many conservative ruling-party lawmakers, leading to the resignation of four ministers.

Even after its dissolution, the Unification Church could continue religious practices, said lawyer Katsuomi Abe.

But "its reputation will decline, and the number of followers will decrease", said Abe, who represents former believers seeking compensation after making huge donations.

The amount donated by Japanese members over the decades has been estimated by some at hundreds of millions of US Dollars or more.

Since 2023, nearly 200 people have demanded compensation of 5.7 billion Yen ($38.5 million) in total, according to Abe and other lawyers.

"I don't think any other organisation has caused such damage" to Japanese society, he told AFP.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

50 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

6 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

10 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

10 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

10 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

10 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

10 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World