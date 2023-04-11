Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Unification Of Libya's Security Forces Impossible In Near Future - Parallel Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Unification of Libya's Security Forces Impossible in Near Future - Parallel Prime Minister

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The unification of security forces in Libya is hardly possible in the near future, but other formats of cooperation may create trust between the parties, Fathi Bashagha, the country's prime minister leading the eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik.

"We always welcome any steps that would contribute to the unification of institutions and structures and put an end to the split ... At the same time, we believe that the unification of military structures and security agencies in the near future remains impossible," Bashagha said, commenting on the results of a recent meeting of the 5+5 joint military committee, which aims to unite all Libyan armed forces.

At the same time, Bashagha did not rule out other formats of cooperation between parties, saying that "it is possible to form joint patrols and commissions with specific tasks under the auspices of the 5+5 committee in order to strengthen trust between the parties."

In late March, members of the joint military committee held a meeting in Tripoli with the commanders of armed formations from different parts of the country. According to the United Nations Mission of Support in Libya (UNSMIL), this meeting was the largest in the last 10 years, marking an important step in the process of building confidence for the Libyan leaders of the security services and the armed forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Split Tripoli Same Libya March May All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.