BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The unification of security forces in Libya is hardly possible in the near future, but other formats of cooperation may create trust between the parties, Fathi Bashagha, the country's prime minister leading the eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik.

"We always welcome any steps that would contribute to the unification of institutions and structures and put an end to the split ... At the same time, we believe that the unification of military structures and security agencies in the near future remains impossible," Bashagha said, commenting on the results of a recent meeting of the 5+5 joint military committee, which aims to unite all Libyan armed forces.

At the same time, Bashagha did not rule out other formats of cooperation between parties, saying that "it is possible to form joint patrols and commissions with specific tasks under the auspices of the 5+5 committee in order to strengthen trust between the parties."

In late March, members of the joint military committee held a meeting in Tripoli with the commanders of armed formations from different parts of the country. According to the United Nations Mission of Support in Libya (UNSMIL), this meeting was the largest in the last 10 years, marking an important step in the process of building confidence for the Libyan leaders of the security services and the armed forces.