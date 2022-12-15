UNIFIL Peacekeeper Killed in Southern Lebanon, 3 Injured in Conflict - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A peacekeeper from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was killed and three others were injured as a result of a conflict between patrol officers with local residents in southern Lebanon, a source in the Lebanese security forces told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, two patrols around midnight on Wednesday night took two routes different than usual. One of the patrols headed to the old seaside road near the city of Tyre, where local residents threw stones at the patrol car.

"As a result, the patrol driver was confused and hit a local resident, a shootout began. When the car maneuvered to leave the scene, it got stuck due to the confusion of the driver, as a result of which four members of the patrol were injured, one of them later died, the second was in serious condition," the source said.

An investigation was launched after the conflict in coordination between the Lebanese authorities and UNIFIL.