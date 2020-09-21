UNIFIL Says Air Violations By Israel May Trigger Tensions on Border With Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Frequent air violations on the Israeli-Lebanese border by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) lead to the escalation of tensions between the two states and might hamper the ceasefire, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Chief Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col said on Monday.

According to the UNIFIL chief, the UN force registered "a large number of air violations" by the Israeli forces in recent days.

"The continued overflights of Lebanese airspace are a violation of resolution 1701 (2006) and of Lebanese sovereignty. Previously, they have been condemned by the UN Security Council. I have asked the IDF to stop overflying Lebanese air space.

Such persistent violations escalate tensions and could trigger incidents endangering the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel," Del Col said, as quoted by the Lebanese National news Agency.

Del Col stated that the Israeli actions undermined the UN efforts to reduce tensions in southern Lebanon and bring stability to the region.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been on the rise after Hezbollah announced that one of its members was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the south of Syria's capital Damascus in July. In response, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation. Israel, in its turn, has been boosting military presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.