UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNIFIL Says Boosts Patrols Between Israel, Lebanon After Fire

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

UNIFIL Says Boosts Patrols Between Israel, Lebanon after Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) UN peacekeepers intensified patrols along the border between Lebanon and Israel following an exchange of rocket and artillery attacks between the two countries, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

"UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces is enhancing security control in the area and has intensified patrols to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon," the peacekeepers tweeted on Monday.

The Israeli Defense Forces said on Monday that six rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel. IDF returned artillery fire directed at the location from where rockets originated, according to UNIFIL.

The flare up came amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Related Topics

Fire Militants United Nations Exchange Israel Gaza Lebanon Border From

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

4 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

3 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

3 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

3 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.