Unilateral Buildup Of Missile Defense Systems Harms Global Security - SCO Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The unilateral buildup of missile defense systems by countries is detrimental to international security and destabilizes the global situation, the Bishkek declaration of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) says.

"The Member States reaffirm that a unilateral and unlimited buildup of missile defense systems by individual countries or groups of states harms international security and destabilizes the situation in the world. They consider inadmissible attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of the security of other states," the document, posted on the Kremlin's website, says.

