Unilateral Concessions From Russia Over Open Skies Treaty Should Not Be Expected - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday that unilateral concessions from Russia over the Open Skies treaty should not be expected.

"In principle, we are ready to deal with all mutual concerns as a whole, but such a practical discussion will become possible only after the United States has made an unequivocal decision to return to the treaty.

One should not expect unilateral concessions from Russia," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia will complete its domestic procedures for exiting the treaty in the near future.

"If the status quo stays, our domestic procedures, preceding the Russian notification of the decision to withdraw from the treaty, will be completed in the near future, which we have repeatedly talked about both in conversations with our partners and publicly," Zakharova added.