NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states believe that the unilateral and unlimited buildup of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups of states has a negative impact on international security and stability, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"Member states once again draw attention to the fact that the unilateral and unrestricted buildup of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups of states has a negative impact on international security and stability," the declaration read.

The SCO also considers unacceptable attempts to ensure security at the expense of the security of other states, the document added.