UrduPoint.com

Unilateral Sanctions Pose 'Serious' Challenges To WTO's Productivity - Ex-Deputy Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Unilateral Sanctions Pose 'Serious' Challenges to WTO's Productivity - Ex-Deputy Chief

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Unilateral sanctions are posing serious challenges to the authority and productivity of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which has weakened in recent years, the organization's former Deputy Director-General, Yi Xiaozhun, said on Friday.

"More and more protectionist trade measures and unilateral economic sanctions are being introduced under the pretext of ensuring national security, seriously challenging the WTO's authority and effectiveness," Yi said at a Chinese international market of service trade.

He also said that a system of multilateral trade within the WTO had faced serious challenges in recent years as the organization's "basement, which includes economic integration, an equal-opportunity approach and the most favorable environment, became unstable."

The WTO was created in 1995 and now unites 164 countries with the goal of liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations among member states.

Related Topics

World China Market

Recent Stories

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

8 seconds ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

1 hour ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.