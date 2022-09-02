BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Unilateral sanctions are posing serious challenges to the authority and productivity of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which has weakened in recent years, the organization's former Deputy Director-General, Yi Xiaozhun, said on Friday.

"More and more protectionist trade measures and unilateral economic sanctions are being introduced under the pretext of ensuring national security, seriously challenging the WTO's authority and effectiveness," Yi said at a Chinese international market of service trade.

He also said that a system of multilateral trade within the WTO had faced serious challenges in recent years as the organization's "basement, which includes economic integration, an equal-opportunity approach and the most favorable environment, became unstable."

The WTO was created in 1995 and now unites 164 countries with the goal of liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations among member states.