Unilateral Sanctions Pose Threat to Climate Efforts - Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Sanctions have become a real threat to environmental protection, setting back efforts to fight climate change, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev warned on Wednesday.

"Sanctions are already posing a threat to the achievement of goals for risk management and adaptation in this decade that is vitally important for decisive climate action," Ilichev said after the G20 Environmental and Climate ministerial meeting, adding that Russian gas is being replaced in Europe by coal, which causes irreparable harm to climate.

The Russian official noted that the ministers failed to agree on a number of issues, with Western countries deciding to block the final document by bringing unsubstantiated political accusations against Moscow.

Ilichev also said that Russia could not accept a document containing politicized statements, which prevent achieving climate goals.

On Wednesday, environment officials from the G20 countries met on the island of Bali to discuss measures against climate change and other environmental problems that have drawn international attention. The meeting ended with the publication of a statement that does not require unanimous adoption. The Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations accounts for estimated 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.