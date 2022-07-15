Unilateral Western Sanctions Will Provoke Global Recession - Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Attempts by Western countries to unleash a spiral of unilateral sanctions against Russia will provoke an inflation in Western countries and a global recession, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said speaking at a political forum on the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The miscalculations made during the pandemic in the macroeconomic, food and energy policies of the largest economies of the Western countries led to a surge of instability in global commodity markets long before the start of Russia's special military operation," Vershinin said.

"An attempt by partners to shift the blame onto others and unleash a spiral of unilateral sanctions will result, even if the IMF recognizes it, in inflation in the Western countries themselves and, worse, an impending global recession," he added.