Open Menu

Unilever Annual Profit Drops 15% On Flat Sales

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Unilever annual profit drops 15% on flat sales

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) British consumer goods giant Unilever on Thursday said its profit after tax dropped 15 percent last year to 6.5 billion Euros ($7 billion) as sales flattened.

Chief executive Hein Schumacher said in the earnings statement that "competitiveness remains disappointing and overall performance needs to improve" at the group whose products include Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

Group revenue dipped 0.8 percent to 59.6 billion euros last year compared with 2022.

Businesses and consumers worldwide continue to battle higher costs as inflation remains stubbornly high, especially in the UK.

Schumacher became Unilever CEO last year, replacing Alan Jope who had come under fierce pressure from activist investors.

Jope had led Unilever's failed $50-billion bid for the former healthcare unit of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

Schumacher, the former head of Dutch dairy and nutrition firm Royal FrieslandCampina, launched in October an action plan to grow Unilever.

"The new leadership team has embedded the action plan at pace," he added in Thursday's results statement.

"We are at the early stages of this work and there is much to do but we are moving with speed and urgency to transform Unilever into a consistently higher performing business," he added.

Related Topics

Business United Kingdom October From Pace (Pakistan) Limited GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

12 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World