Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Unilever Removing Word 'Normal' From Beauty Products in Inclusivity Push

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) UK multinational Unilever said on Tuesday that it is going to exclude the word "normal" from its beauty products in a push for inclusivity and "positive beauty."

"From skin care to soap, shampoo and more, our beauty and personal care brands are removing the word 'normal' from advertising and packaging, all over the world," the company announced.

The action comes as part of the company's Positive Beauty vision and strategy, pursuing "a new era of beauty that's inclusive, equitable and sustainable."

According to a survey by the global giant, seven in 10 believe that the word "normal" on beauty product packaging negatively affects people.

As many as 56 percent of the 10,000 people surveyed across nine countries add that the beauty and personal care industry could make people feel excluded.

A majority is also said to note that the industry should still do a lot to better represent "people of various body types, people from different age groups, people from different ethnicities and people from the LGBTQIA+ community."

The consumer goods giant will thus boost the number of advertisements featuring people from "diverse, under-represented groups" and stop "all digital alterations that change a person's body shape, size, proportions or skin colour."

