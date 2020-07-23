UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unilever Sales Slow Despite Virus Cleaning Frenzy

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:22 PM

Unilever sales slow despite virus cleaning frenzy

British-Dutch consumer giant Unilever said Thursday that worried consumers snapped up cleaning products due to the coronavirus pandemic but that overall sales slid

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :British-Dutch consumer giant Unilever said Thursday that worried consumers snapped up cleaning products due to the coronavirus pandemic but that overall sales slid.

During the first half of the year, sales came in at 25.7 billion Euros ($29.8 billion), a drop of 1.6 percent from the same period last year, with Currency fluctuations also negatively affecting the results.

In the second quarter, when lockdowns were in place in much of Europe and North America, overall sales slid by 2.9 percent to 13.3 billion euros.

Unilever said coronavirus and lockdowns provoked changes in consumer behaviour, with people spending more time at home and being more concerned about hygiene.

"We saw increased consumer demand for household cleaning products, such as Cif surface cleaners, and our home and hygiene brands delivered high-teens underlying sales growth," the company said in a statement.

Nevertheless sales of home care products overall fell by 3.

7 percent during the quarter to 2.6 billion euros.

And with many people no longer going into the office or out to socialise, sales of personal grooming products sagged by 3.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros.

"Lockdowns in our markets and reduced personal care occasions amidst restricted living, led to lower demand for skin care, deodorants and hair care, which each saw volume and price decline," said Unilever.

The division's largest brand, Dove soap, saw mid-single digit growth, however.

Sales of food products, which includes brands such as Magnum ice cream, Knorr soups and Lipton tea, slid 1.8 percent in the second quarter to 5.4 billion.

It noted a 40 percent drop in food service sales at hotels, restaurants and cafes which was partially offset by a rise in retail food sales.

The results were better than expected by many analysts, and shares in the firm jumped by more than 8 percent in morning trading, outpacing the 1.2 percent gain for Amsterdam's main stock index.

Related Topics

Europe Company Amsterdam Same Price Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

56 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

UNDP calls for temporary basic income for world's ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.