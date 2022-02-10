UrduPoint.com

Unilever Warns Of Rising Costs As Profits Rise

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Unilever warns of rising costs as profits rise

British consumer goods group Unilever on Thursday logged rising annual net profit but warned that soaring inflation would ramp up costs again this year

Profit after tax rose 8.4 percent to six billion Euros ($6.9 billion) last year, Unilever said in a statement.

Profit after tax rose 8.4 percent to six billion Euros ($6.9 billion) last year, Unilever said in a statement.

The group, which has faced fierce criticism over its recent failed $50-billion bid for the health care unit of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, ruled out any major acquisitions and pledged to return three billion euros to investors via share buybacks.

Unilever, whose brands include Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap, said revenues advanced 3.4 percent to 52.4 billion euros last year.

