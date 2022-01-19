UrduPoint.com

Unilever Won't Up 50 Bn Offer For GSK-Pfizer Unit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Unilever won't up 50 bn offer for GSK-Pfizer unit

Consumer goods giant Unilever on Wednesday said it would not increase a 50-billion offer for the consumer healthcare unit owned by pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Consumer goods giant Unilever on Wednesday said it would not increase a 50-billion offer for the consumer healthcare unit owned by pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.

British group GSK at the weekend said it had received three unsolicited offers from Unilever for GSK Consumer Healthcare -- all of which were rejected for being too low.

US company Pfizer owns a minority stake in the unit.

"Unilever is committed to maintaining strict financial discipline to ensure that acquisitions create value for our shareholders," it said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it would not raise the offer above 50 billion ($68 billion).

Unilever on Monday said its "future strategic direction lies in materially expanding its presence in health, beauty and hygiene".

GSK Consumer Healthcare's leading products include Sensodyne toothpaste, pain relief drug Panadol and cold treatment Theraflu.

Unilever's major offerings include Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

Its latest bid for the healthcare unit in December comprised 41.7 billion in cash and 8.3 billion in Unilever shares.

The offers came as GSK was looking to spin off the consumer health division to concentrate on its main pharmaceutical arm.

Related Topics

Minority Company December All From Allied Rental Modarba GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Shairf's family spreading rumours about Shahzad Ak ..

Shairf's family spreading rumours about Shahzad Akbar: Gill

34 seconds ago
 US Senators Brief Biden on Trip to Ukraine Amid Te ..

US Senators Brief Biden on Trip to Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

36 seconds ago
 Bavuma, Van der Dussen centuries help South Africa ..

Bavuma, Van der Dussen centuries help South Africa beat India

37 seconds ago
 'In the name of God, go!' UK PM defies calls to qu ..

'In the name of God, go!' UK PM defies calls to quit

39 seconds ago
 McIlroy looking for 'control' as golf year tees of ..

McIlroy looking for 'control' as golf year tees off in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Security of tourists visiting Murree to be further ..

Security of tourists visiting Murree to be further tightened: RPO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.