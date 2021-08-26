Uninterrupted operation of check-points located on the Turkmen-Afghan border is ensured

Turkmenistan continues to ensure the smooth operation of check-points located on the Turkmen-Afghan border

Currently, more than 70 railway wagons and about 160 freight vehicles are allowed through "Ymamnazar – Aqina" and "Serhetabad – Torghundi" check-points every day.

Currently, more than 70 railway wagons and about 160 freight vehicles are allowed through “Ymamnazar – Aqina” and “Serhetabad – Torghundi” check-points every day.



The main part of cargo passed through the state border is made up of oil products, liquefied gas, grain and everyday goods.

In this context it is important to emphasize that the Afghan side reduced customs tariffs for exported goods to Afghanistan.