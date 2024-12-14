Open Menu

Union Berlin Match Suspended After Player Hit With Object

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bochum in the German capital was suspended on Saturday after the visiting goalkeeper was hit with an object thrown from the crowd.

With the score locked at 1-1 and the match in the second minute of stoppage time, Patrick Drewes was hit on the head with an object, which looked like a cigarette lighter, while preparing to take a goal kick.

Drewes dropped to his knees and received treatment, before the referee ordered the players into the dressing rooms.

The players returned after around half an hour but did not play when the referee restarted the clock, instead kicking the ball between themselves with both sides in apparent agreement not to continue.

Bochum, who had gone down to 10 men after 13 minutes, had used up all of their substitutions and were unable to bring on a new goalkeeper to replace Drewes.

Bochum striker Philipp Hofmann, who replaced Drewes between the sticks, told Sky both teams "agreed not to play on. An action like that just isn't OK at all.

"It doesn't matter how hard he's hit, if he bleeds or not," Hofmann said, adding the incident was "a shame on an otherwise likeable club."

Union sporting director Horst Heldt acknowledged their could be consequences handed down by the league, but added "it would be a mistake to blame the whole club or the fans for the action of one individual".

The result leaves Union 12th while Bochum remain last in the table.

