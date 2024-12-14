Union Berlin Match Suspended After Player Hit With Object
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bochum in the German capital was suspended on Saturday after the visiting goalkeeper was hit with an object thrown from the crowd.
With the score locked at 1-1 and the match in the second minute of stoppage time, Patrick Drewes was hit on the head with an object, which looked like a cigarette lighter, while preparing to take a goal kick.
Drewes dropped to his knees and received treatment, before the referee ordered the players into the dressing rooms.
The players returned after around half an hour but did not play when the referee restarted the clock, instead kicking the ball between themselves with both sides in apparent agreement not to continue.
Bochum, who had gone down to 10 men after 13 minutes, had used up all of their substitutions and were unable to bring on a new goalkeeper to replace Drewes.
Bochum striker Philipp Hofmann, who replaced Drewes between the sticks, told Sky both teams "agreed not to play on. An action like that just isn't OK at all.
"It doesn't matter how hard he's hit, if he bleeds or not," Hofmann said, adding the incident was "a shame on an otherwise likeable club."
Union sporting director Horst Heldt acknowledged their could be consequences handed down by the league, but added "it would be a mistake to blame the whole club or the fans for the action of one individual".
The result leaves Union 12th while Bochum remain last in the table.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From World
-
Union Berlin match suspended after player hit with object6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table36 minutes ago
-
Georgia ruling party elects loyalist president amid constitutional crisis46 minutes ago
-
Zaniolo fires Serie A leaders Atalanta to club-record win at Cagliari46 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Brazil ex-defense minister arrested in coup plot investigation2 hours ago
-
At least two killed as Cyclone Chido batters France's Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis2 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens missing in Greece as migrant boat sinks3 hours ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere3 hours ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere3 hours ago