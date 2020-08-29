Union Calls for Fast-Tracked Accreditation of Foreign Journalists in Belarus

The Belarusian Union of Journalists demanded on Saturday that the government streamline accreditation of foreign media workers after many reporters were stripped of their right to cover the unrest in the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The Belarusian Union of Journalists demanded on Saturday that the government streamline accreditation of foreign media workers after many reporters were stripped of their right to cover the unrest in the country.

"We insist on fast-tracking the process of accrediting our foreign colleagues to avoid hurdles ... so as not to impair the foreign media coverage of Belarus," a statement seen by Sputnik said.

The union said it supported a transparent, competitive and ethically responsible media coverage and hoped that the "re-accreditation" would allow Belarusian and foreign reporters to resume their work soon.

Belarus cracked down on foreign press after unrest broke out in the eastern European country over the August 9 presidential election, which was won by its long-time president Alexander Lukashenko.

The Interior Ministry said around 50 journalists were detained in the capital Minsk on Thursday while covering an unauthorized opposition rally. All but one were released. One foreigner was deported. Four Russian journalists working for western media were expelled on Saturday.