Union Calls Public Transport Strike Across Germany On Friday
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:43 PM
German union Verdi called a public transport strike across Europe's biggest economy on Friday, in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) German union Verdi called a public transport strike across Europe's biggest economy on Friday, in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions.
More than 90,000 workers at over 132 local companies operating buses, trams and underground services are expected to join the walkout.
Long-distance and regional trains operated by Deutsche Bahn, which went on strike last week, will not be affected.
Friday's walkout is the latest in a spate of strikes and protests to hit commuters in the last weeks.
Verdi's deputy chair Christine Behle said the union was seeking a 35-hour work week with no losses in wages, in a bid to make jobs more attractive to workers.
Many operators are reporting up to 20 to 30 percent unfilled posts, with the worker shortages contributing to a vicious cycle of overworked employees who are then falling ill, exacerbating the situation.
"In all areas, buses and trains are being cancelled because there are not enough employees," said Behle.
"Something must be done urgently to bring about relief."
Climate group Fridays for Future backed the industrial action.
Spokeswoman Darya Sotoodeh said: "We all need reliable local public transport to get us safely and cheaply to work, to clubs or home."
Blasting the government for spending cuts that she said was translating to shorter breaks for workers, she stressed: "That must now change."
Recent Stories
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC
Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa summit
PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players announced
More Stories From World
-
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN5 minutes ago
-
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial2 minutes ago
-
Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa summit6 minutes ago
-
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates1 hour ago
-
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris1 hour ago
-
Putin formally registered as presidential candidate1 hour ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery1 hour ago
-
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery3 hours ago
-
Recovering Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test3 hours ago
-
Australia's Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals3 hours ago
-
Indian navy frees Iranian fishing boat hijacked off Somalia3 hours ago