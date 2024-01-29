Open Menu

Union Calls Public Transport Strike Across Germany On Friday

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

German union Verdi called a public transport strike across Europe's biggest economy on Friday, in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) German union Verdi called a public transport strike across Europe's biggest economy on Friday, in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions.

More than 90,000 workers at over 132 local companies operating buses, trams and underground services are expected to join the walkout.

Long-distance and regional trains operated by Deutsche Bahn, which went on strike last week, will not be affected.

Friday's walkout is the latest in a spate of strikes and protests to hit commuters in the last weeks.

Verdi's deputy chair Christine Behle said the union was seeking a 35-hour work week with no losses in wages, in a bid to make jobs more attractive to workers.

Many operators are reporting up to 20 to 30 percent unfilled posts, with the worker shortages contributing to a vicious cycle of overworked employees who are then falling ill, exacerbating the situation.

"In all areas, buses and trains are being cancelled because there are not enough employees," said Behle.

"Something must be done urgently to bring about relief."

Climate group Fridays for Future backed the industrial action.

Spokeswoman Darya Sotoodeh said: "We all need reliable local public transport to get us safely and cheaply to work, to clubs or home."

Blasting the government for spending cuts that she said was translating to shorter breaks for workers, she stressed: "That must now change."

Related Topics

Europe German All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

3 minutes ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

5 minutes ago
 Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

5 minutes ago
 54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

5 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

2 minutes ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

2 minutes ago
 Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets ..

Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark

2 minutes ago
 ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties ..

ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC

2 minutes ago
 Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa sum ..

Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa summit

6 minutes ago
 PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players annou ..

PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players announced

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World