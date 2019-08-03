UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Union Coop Distribute1000 Gifts Packs To Hajj Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 06:01 PM

Union Coop Distribute1000 gifts packs to Hajj pilgrims

Union Coop – The largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE distributed 1000 gift packs consisting of travel essentials to people performing the Hajj pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019) Retail Pioneer ‘Union Coop’ distributed 1000 gift packs to people performing the Hajj pilgrimage, at Dubai International Airport, Terminal – 3 for the fourth consecutive year.

This initiative comes as a service to the community and contributes to the promotion of good values among its members and the promotion of cohesion and interdependence while instilling positive customs and traditions.

Explaining Union Coop’s commitment towards such initiatives every year, Ms.

Huda Salem Saif, Communication and Social Service Section Manager, Union Coop said: “Union Coop team have started distributing gift packages to pilgrims that consists of personal care supplies, as well as tools to protect them from the harsh heat.

Union Coop has always contributed to the consolidation of social, charitable and humanitarian principles and concepts, which focuses on strengthening relationships with strategic partners in the field of community work. We pray the pilgrims to have a safe and rewarding trip.”

Related Topics

Hajj Dubai Salem From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan diaspora health initiative launched

2 minutes ago

Army stuns Pakistan Premier League Champion KRL in ..

2 minutes ago

One die, another inured in accident in Muzaffargar ..

2 minutes ago

Three journalists slain in Mexico in a week

6 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: D ..

6 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Lahore awareness campaign cont ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.