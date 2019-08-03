Union Coop Distribute1000 gifts packs to Hajj pilgrims

Union Coop – The largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE distributed 1000 gift packs consisting of travel essentials to people performing the Hajj pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019) Retail Pioneer ‘Union Coop’ distributed 1000 gift packs to people performing the Hajj pilgrimage, at Dubai International Airport, Terminal – 3 for the fourth consecutive year.

This initiative comes as a service to the community and contributes to the promotion of good values among its members and the promotion of cohesion and interdependence while instilling positive customs and traditions.

Explaining Union Coop’s commitment towards such initiatives every year, Ms.

Huda Salem Saif, Communication and Social Service Section Manager, Union Coop said: “Union Coop team have started distributing gift packages to pilgrims that consists of personal care supplies, as well as tools to protect them from the harsh heat.

Union Coop has always contributed to the consolidation of social, charitable and humanitarian principles and concepts, which focuses on strengthening relationships with strategic partners in the field of community work. We pray the pilgrims to have a safe and rewarding trip.”