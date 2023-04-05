Raiders have broken into the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the oldest stone building in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, with the faithful of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) sounding the alarm, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Raiders have broken into the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the oldest stone building in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, with the faithful of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) sounding the alarm, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on Wednesday.

"Khmelnytskyi. Raiders came to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The UOC faithful are ringing the alarm! We ask for everyone's prayerful support," the union said on Telegram.

On Tuesday, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said that the raiders came to the men's monastery in the Khmelnytskyi region. Earlier that day, the Khmelnytskyi regional council decided to ban the UOC activities in the region. Ukrainian media reported earlier that members of the Khmelnytskyi city council had stripped the UOC of the right to use land in the city, and the Khmelnytskyi regional council called for inspections of all the UOC churches in the region.

Kiev authorities, together with members of the recently established schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), have increased pressure on the UOC against the background of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, seeking to dissolve the organization. Some local authorities in Ukraine have decided to ban the activities of the UOC due to alleged ties with Moscow, and a bill was submitted to parliament to outright ban the Church in the country last year. In addition, sanctions have been imposed on some members of the UOC clergy.

The OCU was established on the basis of two schismatic organizations in late 2018. In 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople gave the OCU a "tomos of autocephaly" � an ecclesiastical document essentially granting recognition � which resulted in a serious conflict between Constantinople and Moscow.