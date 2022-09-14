Union Rejects Deal With Largest US Freight Railroads, Strike Deadline Extended - Statement

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 said on Wednesday it rejected a tentative deal with the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents the United States' freight railroads, to avert union strikes but the strike deadline has been extended to the end of the month to allow room for further negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 said on Wednesday it rejected a tentative deal with the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents the United States' freight railroads, to avert union strikes but the strike deadline has been extended to the end of the month to allow room for further negotiations.

"The Tentative Agreement has been rejected and the strike authorization vote was approved by IAM District 19 members. Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET," the union said in a press release.

US railroad companies initially needed to reach a deal with all their unions in order to avert a full-fledged strike on Friday.

The extension will allow the union to continue to negotiate changes with the NCCC in the hopes of achieving an agreement its members would ratify, the release said. Approximately 4,900 members of the union voted to reject the tentative agreement with the NCCC.

The Biden administration is working with other modes of transportation such as the trucking industry and air carriers to plan for mitigation efforts in the event of a strike. US Labor Secretary Martin Walk hosted on Wednesday representatives of unions and railway companies as part of the Biden administration's effort to avoid a strike.

The US Chamber of Commerce warned that a potential rail strike would lead to an "economic disaster" and called on Congress to be prepared to intervene.